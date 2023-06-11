Boulders Fall to Miners, 7-3

The New York Boulders lost to the Sussex County Miners on the road Saturday, 7-3, marking the team's third consecutive loss against their New Jersey-based foes.

For the second time in four games, the Boulders used a plethora of arms on the mound while battling through injuries in their starting rotation. July Sosa, who left early in his previous start, allowed one earned run and struck out three batters over two innings of work. Aaron Dona took his first loss of the season, allowing two earned runs in 3 1/3 innings. Dawson Lane, Jose Alcantara, Aljo Sujak, and Ryder Yakel also made appearances on the mound for New York.

Chris Kwitzer and Giovanni Garbella each notched two hits for the Boulders, who fell to 14-11 on the season with the loss. Kwitzer is now 9 for 17 over his last four games, pulling his season average up to .324 this year.

Griffin Baker, who tossed a 1-hit shutout against the Boulders last week, had another solid outing for Sussex County. The southpaw allowed three earned runs and issued just one walk over seven innings to earn the win. The Miners (16-8) were led on offense by Gavin Stupienski, who went 3 for 4 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored.

The Boulders and Miners will wrap up their series with a doubleheader Sunday, with games scheduled for 2:05 p.m. and 4:05 p.m. For information on Boulders tickets, value packs and more, visit the Boulders' official website at www.nyboulders.com.

