Watland Leads Otters Past Boomers

Evansville, Ind. - The Evansville Otters closed the week out with a rain-delayed 8-1 win behind Justin Watland's solid start and five doubles Sunday night at Bosse Field.

Watland was at his best Sunday night in a game delayed by two hours due to rain. The second year Otter twirled six excellent innings, allowing just one run. He struck out seven batters and limited the Boomers to just three hits for his best start of the season.

Leoni de La Cruz provided the fireworks for Evansville with a blazing seventh and eighth innings striking out all six batters he faced with five of the Boomers left looking. The six strikeouts were the most by an Otters' reliever this season.

Offensively, Evansville generated a balanced attack with 12 hits by eight batters. Noah Myers led the charge with two extra-base hits.

He led off the 1st inning with a double and scored. Myers used a leadoff triple in the third inning, scoring on an Ethan Skender RBI knock.

The Otters tacked on another run in the first on a Kona Quiggle double.

The barrage of doubles continued with a Jacob Olson RBI two-bagger in the fourth and doubles by Dakota Phillips and Jeffrey Baez adding another run in the fifth.

Evansville blew the game open with three in the eighth. Three batters were hit and Quiggle delivered an RBI hit.

Schaumburg's lone run came in the fifth.

Myers led the way with three total runs while Baez and Quiggle both totaled two-RBI days. Myers totaled four extra base-hits in his stellar weekend.

The Otters finish the week 3-3 for the third consecutive week.

Evansville hits the road on Tuesday for a quick three game trip to Chicagoland to take on the Windy City ThunderBolts. First pitch for all three games are slated for 6:35 PM CT.

