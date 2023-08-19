Boulders Drop Series Opener in Quebec, 7-4

August 19, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - New York Boulders News Release







The New York Boulders dropped their series opener against the first-place Quebec Capitales on Friday, losing 7-4 in the road contest.

The Boulders jumped out to an early two-run lead in the first inning on a two-run home run by Patrick Kivlehan, but the Capitales answered in bottom half of the frame with a two-run double by Justin Gideon.

Quebec proceeded to tack on two runs in each of the next two innings to build a 6-2 lead through three innings. The Boulders got one run back in the fourth inning on an RBI groundout by Chris Kwitzer and another in the fifth on an RBI double by Kivlehan, but that was all the offensive production they would see the rest of the game.

Quebec added a final insurance run in the bottom of the eighth on a double by Kyle Crowl, who finished with three RBI.

The Boulders (45-35) are in a push for the playoffs with the season winding down. New York currently sits one place out of the final playoff spot, trailing the Tri-City ValleyCats (50-32) by an even four games with 16 games remaining.

New York will look to make up more ground Saturday, during its second of four games against Quebec (52-29). The two teams will wrap their series Sunday with a doubleheader before the Boulders head back home to Clover Stadium. For information on Boulders tickets, value packs and more, visit the Boulders' official website at www.nyboulders.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 19, 2023

Boulders Drop Series Opener in Quebec, 7-4 - New York Boulders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.