Titans and Aigles Rained Out, Doubleheader August 20

August 19, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Ottawa Titans News Release







Trois-Rivières, QC - Saturday's game between the Ottawa Titans and Trois-Rivières Aigles has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, August 20, with a time of 12:00 p.m. Both games for the doubleheader are scheduled for seven innings. Game two will commence 30 minutes after the completion of game one.

All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 UNIK FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball. For information on season tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

