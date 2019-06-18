Boulders Broadcast Schedule Update

Rockland County, NY - The Rockland Boulders recently completed an agreement with national cable network Eleven Sports to broadcast select home games for the remainder of the 2019 season. This marks the third season that Boulders fans can follow the team from coast to coast.

Here's the tentative broadcast schedule (all times EDT):

Date Opponent Time

Tue, Jun 4 Sussex County 10:30a (already aired)

Wed, Jun 5 Sussex County 10:30a (already aired)

Thu, Jun 6 Sussex County 7:00p (already aired)

Tue, Jun 18 Shikoku Island (Japan) 7:00p

Wed, Jun 19 Shikoku Island (Japan) 7:00p

Thu, Jun 20 Shikoku Island (Japan) 7:00p

Tue, Jun 25 Cuban National Team 7:00p

Wed, Jun 26 Cuban National Team 7:00p

Thu, Jun 27 Cuban National Team 7:00p

Tue, Jul 3 Trois-Rivieres 6:30p

Wed, Jul 4 Trois-Rivieres 6:30p

Tue, Jul 9 All-Star Home Run Derby 7:30p

Wed, Jul 10 All-Star Game (Can-Am vs Frontier) 7:00p

Tue, Jul 23 Ottawa 7:00p

Wed, Jul 24 Ottawa 11:00a

Thu, Jul 25 Ottawa 7:00p

Sun, Jul 28 Quebec 5:00p

Fri, Aug 9 Quebec 7:00p

Sat, Aug 10 Quebec 6:30p

Sun, Aug 11 Quebec 5:00p

Fri, Aug 16 Sussex County 7:00p

Sat, Aug 17 Sussex County 6:30p

Sun, Aug 18 Sussex County 5:00p

Fri, Aug 23 Trois-Rivieres 7:00p

Sat, Aug 24 Trois-Rivieres 6:30p

Sun, Aug 25 Trois-Rivieres 5:00p

Sun, Sep 1 Sussex County 5:00p

Eleven Sports (www.elevensportsusa.com) launched in 2015 and can be found on Verizon Fios (Channel 597), DirecTV (Channel 623), and U-verse (Channel 1665), as well as Sony Vue, NCTC, Samsung TV Plus, FuboTV, Mediacom, Suddenlink, DistroTV, and Twitch.tv.

