Steve Brown Named Can-Am Batter of the Week

OTTAWA - Ottawa Champions outfielder Steve Brown has been named Can-Am League Batter of the Week from June 10-16.

Brown had a stellar performance at the plate over the week's five games, three against the Cuban national team and two against his former team, the Québec Capitales.

He went 6-for-16 over that stretch for a .375 batting average that included five RBI and three doubles, one of which was a walkoff against Cuba.

"I'm happy that he's being rewarded for his hard work," said Champions manager Sébastien Boucher. "He's been really hot lately and he's been fun to watch."

In the Colombia native's third season with the Champions, Brown leads the entire Can-Am league with a .372 batting average, while he sits fourth in slugging (.551) and fifth in on-base percentage (.442).

