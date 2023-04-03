Boulders Bolster Community Outreach with Return of Joe Allen and Addition of Mike Greco

Rockland County, NY - The New York Boulders today announced two important staff additions for 2024, designed to maximize the team's outreach into local communities. Joe Allen has returned to the team as Director of the Boulders Community Fund while Mike Greco has joined as the team's new Community Liaison.

Joe will be responsible for nonprofit activities at the stadium, both reviving some past programs and creating additional nonprofit-based endeavors for the team. Mike will establish and enhance relationships with local communities that make up the Boulders fan base.

Joe Allen was formerly Senior Vice President at Active International, where he founded its Active Cares philanthropic program. Allen also helped the Boulders create its nonprofit activities, which began at the team's inception and he established the Boulders Community Fund.

Mike Greco is a 37-year law enforcement professional who began his career in 1982 with the New York State Police. Throughout his distinguished 32 years with the Troopers, he held several positions ranging from Uniform Trooper to Lieutenant as the State Police Interagency Liaison to the New York Police Department (NYPD).

In 2015, President Barack Obama appointed him as the 45th United States Marshal for the Southern District of New York, considered to be one of the busiest and most high-profile federal districts in the Nation.

Mike has been an influential member of his community, often taking a leadership role in a myriad of humanitarian efforts, activities and events through the years. Most recently, Mike was appointed to the New York State Domestic Terrorism Task Force and serves in an advisory capacity.

"Having Joe and Mike on board signals our commitment to the local community," said Shawn Reilly, Boulders' President. "Both are very well known in and around Rockland County. Joe has been part of the Boulders family since our inception and his understanding of the nonprofit world will help us energize our fund's activities. Mike has been responsible for our popular Military Appreciation Nights as well as many other events for organizations in our community."

There has been more than a million dollars in charitable activity at Clover Stadium, which came from direct sponsorship of numerous nonprofit events, 50-50 giveaways, ticket giveaways and other activities designed to spur the Boulders participation in the community. "We believe in our fans," Reilly said. "We want to support those organizations important to the people who come to Clover Stadium. Joe and Mike will help open the door to those opportunities."

