Individual Tickets on Sale Now

Washington Wild Things individual tickets are on sale now for the upcoming 2023 season. Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. ET Monday, April 3. Fans can purchase tickets for the best nights of the year at https://tinyurl.com/ScheduleWT. Fans or you can find the game they want and click the ticket icon to be launched to the ticket page for the game. At the link you can also view promotions to help make your choices!

Groups of 10 or more still need to call the Wild Things' ticket office to reserve seats, as do fans, groups and companies looking for premium area seating in the Goosebumps Suite Level, Mon Valley Signs Picnic Pavilion or the Pepsi Party Deck. That number is 724-250-9555. Fans can also visit the TicketSmarter Box Office located outside the right field gate at Wild Things Park.

Senior Slugger program (presented by AARP Pennsylvania) members, Coors Light Brew Crew (presented by Molson Coors Beverage Company) members and Kids Eat Free Sunday program members will receive information via email and/or text message with links to purchase online. More specifically, Senior Slugger program members can use the promo code SS23 on Wednesday senior tickets. Coors Light Brew Crew members will receive a text with information on how to sign up for tickets or can use the promo code BREW23 at checkout. Kids will automatically be free on Sundays at the link members receive via email.

If any fan has any questions they can call the box office at 724-250-9555 or stop in to speak with a representative from the front office of the team.

