Boulders Bash Titans in 14-0 Offensive Onslaught

POMONA, NY - The New York Boulders set the baseball field ablaze with an impressive display of offensive firepower Wednesday, resulting in a convincing 14-0 over the Ottawa Titans.

New York's relentless offensive onslaught, coupled with their stellar defense, made for an unforgettable win for the Boulders this season.

From the first pitch, the Boulders showed their determination to control the game. In the top of the 1st inning, Chris Kwitzer's savvy base running enabled him to score off Patrick Kivlehan's sacrifice fly to right field. Tucker Nathans, displaying his swift speed on the base paths, raced home on Gabriel Garcia's sacrifice fly to left field.

The Boulders didn't ease up in the top of the 2nd inning, as Matt McDermott's heads-up play allowed him to cross the plate after Tucker Nathans' well-placed single up the middle.

Continuing their relentless pursuit of runs, the Boulders orchestrated a magnificent display of offensive talent in the top of the 5th inning. Gabriel Garcia's clutch single up the middle drove in both Thomas Walraven and Tucker Nathans, solidifying the Boulders' lead. Patrick Kivlehan's perfectly executed groundout to second base brought in another run, with Gabriel Garcia racing to third base. But the Boulders weren't done yet - Matt McDermott's at-bat took an unexpected turn, resulting in an error by the second baseman that allowed Giovanni Garbella and Gabriel Garcia to score unearned runs.

New York pitchers exhibited precision and skill, shutting down any potential threats from the opposition and maintaining a resolute stronghold on the game.

New York (37-29) fighting back from a tough loss last night, now looks to win the series against Ottawa (34-34) tomorrow night at 6:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, value packs and more, head to the Boulders' website at www.nyboulders.com.

