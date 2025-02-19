Boulders Add Rockland-Born Reliever

Rockland County, NY - The New York Boulders announced today that they have agreed to terms with relief pitcher Joe Miceli on a contract for the upcoming 2025 Frontier League season.

The 24-year-old Suffern-born right hander recorded 34 strikeouts in 25 innings last summer for the Frederick Keys of the Major League Baseball Draft League after pitching as a grad transfer at Kent State University in Ohio.

After graduating from Indian Hills High School in Oakland, NJ, Miceli began his college career at DeSales University (Pennsylvania), then pitched for two seasons at Bergen Community College (Paramus, NJ) before spending one year each at the University of Virginia and Gardner-Webb University (North Carolina).

He was ranked by Prep Baseball Report as the #7 pitcher in the inaugural (2021) MLB Draft League, having racked up 35 strikeouts over 34.2 innings for the State College Spikes.

The Boulders open their 2025 regular season on Thursday, May 8th, hosting the Lake Erie Crushers at Clover Stadium.

