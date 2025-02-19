Mississippi Mud Monsters Sign Pitchers Brandon Mitchell and Chris Barraza

February 19, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

PEARL, Miss. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters continue to strengthen their pitching staff with the signings of left-handed pitcher Brandon Mitchell and right-handed pitcher Chris Barraza. Both arms bring the kind of power, grit, and command that fit right into the Monsters' game plan-overpowering hitters and keeping the opposition sinking in the muck.

Brandon Mitchell - LHP Hailing from Houston, Texas, Mitchell knows a thing or two about making batters look lost in the fog. A standout at the University of New Orleans, he posted an 11-3 record with a 3.65 ERA in 2023, racking up 88 strikeouts over 101 innings. His dominance extended to the Pioneer League, where he suited up for the Yolo High Wheelers in 2024. With a mix of control, deception, and a fastball that sneaks up like a swamp creature at dusk, Mitchell is ready to bring his game to Mississippi.

Chris Barraza - RHP If you hear something lurking in the bayou, it might just be Barraza gearing up to fire another strike. The Tucson, Arizona, native sharpened his skills at New Mexico State before transferring to the University of Arizona, eventually catching the attention of the Los Angeles Angels, who selected him in the 10th round of the 2023 MLB Draft. He quickly made his mark in the Angels' system, posting a 3.96 ERA with 54 strikeouts in 50 innings for the Inland Empire 66ers (Single-A). Now, he's ready to bring his electric stuff to the Mud Monsters, where opposing hitters better stay alert-because when Barraza's on the mound, there's no escape.

With Mitchell and Barraza joining the ranks, the Mud Monsters' pitching staff is looking more fearsome by the day. Both pitchers are set to bring their talents to Mississippi as the team builds toward its highly anticipated Opening Night on May 8 against the Florence Y'alls.

