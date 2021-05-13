Boston Bruins Reassign Goaltender Kyle Keyser to Jacksonville
May 13, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen announced today that goaltender Kyle Keyser has been reassigned to the team by the Boston Bruins (NHL). Keyser was reassigned to Jacksonville from the Providence Bruins of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Keyser, 22, returns to the Icemen where he posted a 7-7-1 record with a 2.43 goals-against average and a 0.918 save percentage earlier this season. The 6-2, 179-pound netminder went 3-1-1 in five AHL appearances with Providence this season, along with a 2.56 goals-against average and 0.913 save percentage.
Prior to his professional career, the Coral Springs, Florida resident logged a 71-40-0 record with six shutouts in four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) split between the Oshawa Generals and Flint Firebirds from 2015-2019.
