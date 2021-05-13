ECHL Transactions - May 13
May 13, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, May 13, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Jacksonville:
Evan Moyse, G
Tulsa:
Hayden Stewart, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Fort Wayne:
Add Zach Pochiro, F activated from reserve [5/12]
Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve [5/12]
Indy:
Delete Mikael Hakkarainen, F recalled to Rockford by Chicago (NHL)
Jacksonville:
Add Kyle Keyser, G assigned from Providence by Boston
South Carolina:
Delete Matt Madore, G released as EBUG
