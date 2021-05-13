ECHL Transactions - May 13

May 13, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, May 13, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Jacksonville:

Evan Moyse, G

Tulsa:

Hayden Stewart, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Fort Wayne:

Add Zach Pochiro, F activated from reserve [5/12]

Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve [5/12]

Indy:

Delete Mikael Hakkarainen, F recalled to Rockford by Chicago (NHL)

Jacksonville:

Add Kyle Keyser, G assigned from Providence by Boston

South Carolina:

Delete Matt Madore, G released as EBUG

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.