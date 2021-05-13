Americans Lose Series Opener to KC

Independence, Missouri - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), dropped the first of a three-game series against the Kansas City Mavericks on Wednesday night by a score of 5-4.

The Americans jumped out to a 3-1 first period lead scoring three unanswered goals. Scott Conway opened the scoring with his ninth goal of the season extending his point streak to five games. Brett Neumann scored twice in the opening period, his fifth and sixth goals of the year.

The Mavericks outscored the Americans 2-0 in the second period to tie the score. Rob Bordson scored his 16th of the season and assisted on Derek Angeli's 18th.

Kansas City took control of the game with two more in the final period building a 5-3 lead. Lane Scheidl (20) and Loren Ulett (2) provided the offense. Allen was able to close the gap to a goal when Les Lancaster cashed in on the power play with his 20th of the season just past the midway point of the third period, but never managed to get the equalizer.

The Americans look to even the series on Saturday night in Kansas City. Game time is 7:05 pm.

Gates at Allen Station 3 Stars of the Game

1. KC - L. Scheidl

2. KC - D. Angeli

3. ALN - B. Neumann

