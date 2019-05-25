Boomers Tally First Walk-Off Win

SCHAUMBURG, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers, presented by Wintrust Community Banks, overcame a slow start by rallying from down four runs to tally a 6-5 walk-off win over the Joliet Slammers on Saturday night.

Joliet scored single runs in each of the first two innings to open a 2-0 advantage against starter Jack Landwehr. Connor Oliver cut into the deficit with his first homer of the season in the bottom of the fifth. The Slammers moved ahead 5-1 behind three unearned runs in the sixth. Nick Oddo scored Clint Hardy from second base on a groundout in the bottom of the inning, making the score 5-2. Matt Rose followed suit with a two-run homer, his second of the year, to draw Schaumburg within 5-4. Rose led off the ninth with a single to set the stage for the walk-off and pinch-runner Dylan Jones scored the tying run on a sharp single up the middle from Rayden Sierra. With the bases loaded, Hardy smacked a 2-2 pitch from Joliet closer Ryan Koziol through the left side of the infield to score Oliver with the winning run.

Landwehr allowed just two earned runs in six innings, striking out three. Newcomer Jake Cousins twirled two scoreless frames in his debut and Connor Eller worked the ninth, grabbing the win. The Boomers notched eight hits with two apiece from Rose and Hardy. Hardy owns a 10-game on-base streak along with a five-game hitting streak. Both are the longest of the young season for Schaumburg, who has come from behind to win four times this year. Schaumburg scored eight walk-off wins in 2018.

The Boomers (9-5) continue the Memorial Day weekend series with Joliet on Sunday with a special 6:00 p.m. start for the first of back-to-back Military Appreciation dates featuring up to four free tickets for all active and former military members. The end of the night will feature another postgame fireworks display presented by Wintrust Community Banks. LHP Connor Reed (1-0, 1.93) starts for Schaumburg against RHP Matt Quintana (0-0, 1.15). Visit boomersbaseball.com for tickets or call 847-461-3695.

