Otters Offense Explodes for 15 Runs to Beat River City

May 25, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Evansville Otters News Release





O'FALLON, Mo. - After a quiet offensive night Friday, the Otters exploded for 15 runs on 18 hits Saturday, beating the River City Rascals 15-1.

The Rascals jumped on the scoreboard first on an RBI single by Braxton Martinez in the bottom of the first inning. Then it was all Otters the rest of the way.

In the top of the third, Evansville's Dakota Phillips ripped a solo home run to left field to tie the game at one.

Phillips' home run would only be the beginning, leading to a hit parade in the third inning, as the Otters would bat around, scoring four runs to take a commanding five-run lead. Keith Grieshaber had an RBI single, Taylor Lane had an RBI groundout, and Phillips had an RBI single, giving him two on the night.

The big third inning would chase River City's Joe Mortillaro, who was dealt the loss. He went 2.2 innings, allowing six hits, five runs, with three walks and three strikeouts.

Tyler Beardsley would be in control from there on the mound for the Otters, shutting the door on the Rascals in the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings. He would earn the victory going six innings, allowing one run on six hits with five strikeouts.

In the seventh inning, the Otters sent 11 men to the plate, scoring seven runs, and taking a commanding 12-1 lead.

Hunter Cullen hit a moon-shot two-run home run to right field for his third home run of the year. Cullen's home run already tied him with his 2018 home run total, giving the Otters a 14-1 advantage.

Carlos Castro hit a sacrifice fly in the ninth, and Danny Hrbek sealed the deal on the mound, as the Otters won the game with authority.

The rubber match of the series will be Sunday at 5:05 p.m. from CarShield Field. Broadcast coverage will be available on 91.5 FM WUEV and evansvilleotters.com with Dave Nguyen on the play-by-play.

The Otters are having many promotions in honor of celebrating their 25th anniversary season in 2019.

The Otters return home on Tuesday, May 28 when they face the Washington Wild Things for the first $2 Tuesday of the season. General Admission tickets and popcorn can be purchased for $2.

To purchase a season ticket or group outing package, call (812) 435-8686 or visit the Bosse Field front office at 23 Don Mattingly Way, Evansville, Ind. The front office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call 812-435-8686.

