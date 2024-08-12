Boomers Split with Evansville

August 12, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers split a doubleheader with the Evansville Otters on Monday night, dropping a 5-4 extra-inning contest in the opener before bouncing back with a 5-3 win in the second game to halt a season long five-game slide.

EVANSVILLE 5, BOOMERS 4 - GAME ONE

The Boomers scored in each of the first two innings to hold a 2-1 lead but Evansville tied the game in the fourth and took the lead in the fifth on a two-run double from David Mendham. After scoring in the fifth the Boomers were down to their final out in the bottom of the seventh but three straight batters were able to reach. Aaron Simmons tied the game with an RBI single. Evansville scored the free runner in the eighth but the Boomers left the tying run at third.

Brett Milazzo notched three hits while Alec Craig posted two hits from the leadoff slot and notched a run and an RBI. Simmons also posted a pair of hits as the Boomers finished with 10. Antonio Frias worked five innings on the hill.

BOOMERS 5, EVANSVILLE 3 - GAME TWO

Simmons helped the cause in the second contest, connecting on a no doubt two-run homer in the bottom of the second inning to put the Boomers ahead 3-2. The homer was the 10th of the season for Simmons and the first for the Boomers since July 27, a span of 12 games. Anthony Calarco added a two-run single in the fifth to pad the lead.

Cole Stallings made a spot start and worked two innings. Aaron Glickstein worked 4.1 innings out of the bullpen to earn his fourth win of the season. Dylan Stutsman induced a double play ball with the tying runs on base to post his third save of the year. Chase Dawson and Paxton Wallace both posted two hits.

The Boomers (39-39) continue the series with Evansville on Tuesday night at 6:30pm on a $1 Hot Dog Night presented by Gordon Food Service as the team continues a stretch of 14 games in 13 days. There are just nine dates left at Wintrust Field on the 2024 schedule and tickets for all remaining contests this season are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer before it's too late! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.