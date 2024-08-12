Bryan Peña Named Picher of the Week

Ottawa, ON - The Frontier League has announced today that Ottawa Titans left-handed pitcher Bryan Peña has been selected as the Pitcher of the Week for the week of August 6-11.

Peña, 24, backed the Titans into the win column during game one of a doubleheader on Saturday - tossing the first complete game shutout of his career in the Titans' 7-0 victory over the Sussex County Miners. The lefty allowed just three hits in the win, walking one, and striking out a career-best 10 opposing hitters. Also in the victory, Peña sat down the final ten that he faced - only throwing 82 pitches. Through 11 starts this season, the lefty has fanned eight or more four times.

Overall, the 6-foot-1 lefty has tossed to a 5-5 record in 2024 and a 4.57 ERA - Peña has worked the fourth-most innings on the team at 63 through the fifth-most appearances (11 starts, seven in relief) - allowing 32 earned runs while walking 46 - and is just on the outside of the top ten in the league with 82 punchouts.

The lefty worked in 16 Frontier League contests a year ago (14 starts, two in relief), going 4-4 with a 6.26 ERA over 73.1 innings pitched. Peña began the season with the Milwaukee Milkmen of the American Association, appearing in three games.

After being acquired by the Titans from New Jersey in 2023, Peña made three starts, going 1-1 with an ERA of 5.63 over 16 innings. Peña recorded his only win in the nation's capital on August 26th, tossing 6.2 innings, allowing one run (unearned), two hits, and striking out six.

A product of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Peña is currently in his sixth season of professional baseball and has a lifetime 5.01 ERA in 118 appearances (43 starts, 75 in relief). Originally signed as an international free agent by the Washington Nationals in 2018, Peña reached as high as A-ball, where he spent two seasons following the pandemic.

Peña becomes the third Titans pitcher to win the weekly award all-time and second this season, joining Grant Larson - who took home the honour for a complete game 13-strikeout performance during the week of June 11-16. Evan Grills was also tabbed for the same honour in July of 2022.

