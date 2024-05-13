Boomers Score Walk-Off Win in Home Opener

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers moved to 4-0 on the season by kicking off the home season with a walk-off win over the Tri-City ValleyCats in a 3-2 final at Wintrust Field on Monday night.

Alec Olund put Tri-City on the board first with his second homer of the year in the top of the fourth. That was the only run allowed by John Wilson who was making his first professional start after appearing over 70 times as a reliever in the Minnesota Twins system. Wilson worked six innings and allowed just one run on three hits, striking out six.

Alec Craig opened the fourth inning with a single and stole second, eventually scoring the tying run on a sacrifice fly by Brett Milazzo. The Boomers took a 2-1 lead in the fifth when Felix Aberouette came in to score on a single from Tyler Depreta-Johnson. Tri-City was able to tie the game in the eighth but left the go-ahead run at third in the ninth. Ryan McCarthy notched a one-out double in the bottom of the ninth and scored on a bases loaded fielder's choice from Aaron Simmons.

Cristian Lopez collected his second win in relief, working two innings. Matt Helwig also spun a scoreless innings. The offense finished with seven hits. Aberouette posted two. Dawson and Depreta-Johnson have hit safely in each of the first four contests this year.

The first home series of the year continues on Tuesday night at 6:30pm against the ValleyCats, who are managed by Jamie Bennett's mentor Greg Tagert. RHP Brendan Knoll will be the final starter to make his season debut for the Boomers while Tri-City will counter with Chas Cywin. It is a $1 Hot Dog Night at Wintrust Field. Tickets for all games in the 2024 season are on sale now! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

