Series Opener at New Jersey Rescheduled, Road Trip Continues Wednesday
May 13, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)
Ottawa Titans News Release
Paterson, NJ - Tuesday's series opener between the Ottawa Titans and New Jersey Jackals has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, June 9.
Game one of the doubleheader will begin at 1:05 p.m. Game two will begin 30 minutes following the completion of game one. Both games are scheduled for seven innings.
The Titans' season-long eight-game road trip will continue on Wednesday, May 15, against the New Jersey Jackals with first pitch scheduled for 11:35 a.m. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball. The Titans' home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21 versus the Tri-City ValleyCats at Ottawa Stadium.
For information on season tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.
