Boomers Announce 2020 Schedule

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers, presented by Wintrust Community Banks, announce the Boomers 2020 Frontier League schedule, including game times for all 48 home games at Boomers Stadium. The Boomers will start the season on the road against Windy City and Evansville.

The 2020 Home Opener is Friday, May 22 vs. Trois-Rivieres Aigles at 6:30pm featuring post-game fireworks thanks to Wintrust Community Banks. The Boomers 2020 schedule boasts a total of twenty fireworks shows, including post-game fireworks displays following every Friday and Saturday home game as well as Thursday, July 23 and Thursday, July 30. The Boomers full 2020 promotional and event schedule, featuring fan giveaways, promotional appearances, food and beverage specials, and theme nights will be announced in March.

Boomers fans will not have to wait long to see the new teams in the league as the first three home series are against Can-Am teams: Trois-Rivieres Aigles, Rockland Boulders, and Quebec Capitales. The Sussex County Miners will come to Boomers Stadium June 12-14; and the Boomers will see the New Jersey Jackals on the road in August.

Other schedule highlights include a special pre-season School Day Game (May 13) vs. the Gary RailCats, a Camp Day (July 29), and four Business Day Games (June 4, June 25, July 22, and August 27).

Standard start times for Tuesday - Friday games is 6:30 PM (exceptions: June 4, June 25, July 22, July 29, and August 27), Saturday games at 6:00 PM and Sunday afternoons at 1:00 PM. All game times are subject to change and gates open one hour prior to game time.

Season ticket packages and group and hospitality offerings for the 2020 season can be purchased by calling (847) 461-3695 or emailing info@boomersbaseball.com.

