Frontier League Announces 2020 Schedule

October 21, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) News Release





Sauget, IL - The Frontier League has released its schedule for its 28th season, which will feature fourteen clubs playing a 96-game, full-season format. Opening day for the 2020 season will be on Thursday, May 14, with the regular season concluding on Sunday, September 6.

Four games open play on May 14, with Sussex County hosting Rockland, Florence hosting New Jersey, Gateway hosting Evansville, and Windy City hosting Schaumburg. Friday, May 15 features the home openers for Rockland (against Washington), Lake Erie (against Quebec), Joliet (against Trois-Rivieres), Southern Illinois (against New Jersey), and Evansville (against Gateway).

The Washington Wild Things have their home opener on Tuesday, May 19 while the New Jersey Jackals and Schaumburg Boomers both begin their home schedules on Friday, May 22.

Frontier League play returns to Canada on Tuesday, May 26 with both Quebec and Trois-Rivieres playing at home. The Quebec series features the Evansville Otters and manager Andy McCauley, who managed Quebec during the 2002 season.

"Releasing the schedule is always an exciting time, as even though our most recent season just ended we know that baseball is not that far off," commented Commissioner Bill Lee. "The addition of five new clubs adds new and exciting rivals plus the international flair of Quebec and Trois-Rivieres for our fans to experience."

The 2020 divisional alignment features Lake Erie, New Jersey, Quebec, Rockland, Sussex County, Trois-Rivieres, and Washington in the Can-Am Division with Evansville, Florence, Gateway, Joliet, Schaumburg, Southern Illinois, and Windy City in the Midwestern Division. Clubs play 12 games against five geographic rivals, six games against an additional four teams, and three games against the remaining four teams. Every team will play all teams, visiting 11 ballparks while hosting 11 different clubs.

The 2020 playoffs will begin on Tuesday, September 8 with a potential game 5 of the Championship Series scheduled for Monday, September 21.

Debuting in 1993, the Frontier League is the largest and longest-running of the modern independent leagues and features teams stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Mississippi River and from the Ohio River to the St. Lawrence Seaway. More information and the complete 2020 schedule can be found at www.frontierleague.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from October 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.