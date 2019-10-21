Joliet Slammers Release 2020 Schedule

Joliet, IL - The Joliet Slammers have released their 2020 season schedule. The Slammers open their 10th season at home against two teams new to the Frontier League. They will play the Trois-Rivieres Aigles May 15-17 and will welcome the New Jersey Jackals May 19-21. The Slammers will close out their May home schedule against yet another new team, the Rockland Boulders, on May 26-28.

The Slammers will host 12 games at DuPage Medical Group Field in June. The remaining two new teams to the league will be in town on June 5-7 when the Quebec Capitales visit, and the Sussex County Miners come to Joliet June 9-11. Division rival Schaumburg makes their first visit June 16-18 and the Lake Erie Crushers visit June 23-25. The Illinois High School Association boys baseball state championship will be held June 12 and 13 at DuPage Medical Group Field.

The Slammers kick off July against division rival Windy City July 3-5. Following the All-Star break, the Slammers return home to face the Southern Illinois Miners July 17-19. They then finish the month at home against the Southern Illinois Miners July 31-August 2.

Evansville returns to Joliet August 4-6 and the Slammers face the Florence Freedom for the first time at home August 7-9. The Washington Wild Things make their first trip to Joliet August 18-20. The August schedule concludes with the Windy City ThunderBolts August 28-30.

With a later Labor Day, the Slammers will play six games at home in September. Schaumburg will make a final trip September 1-3 and Lake Erie will finish out the regular season home schedule September 4-6.

The Slammers will make road trips to three new team in 2020, the Rockland Boulders (June 26-28), New Jersey Jackals (July 7-9), and Sussex County Miners (July 10-12).

Game times, fireworks dates, and promotional nights will be released at a later date.

