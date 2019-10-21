Otters Release 2020 Regular Season Schedule

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters will open their 26th season when they visit the Gateway Grizzlies at GCS Ballpark in Sauget, Ill. on May 14, kicking off the 2020 Frontier League regular season for both teams.

The Otters visit the Grizzlies just for one game before hosting Gateway at Bosse Field May 15-17 for Evansville's Opening Weekend.

The Frontier League released the schedule for its 28th season, featuring 14 organizations playing a 96-game schedule, and including five new teams as part of the merger between the Frontier League and the former Can-Am League.

The Frontier League will open its season in May as the largest professional, independent baseball league in North America.

Four games will start the season on Thursday, May 14 as the Otters open at Gateway, the Windy City Thunderbolts host the Schaumburg Boomers, the Sussex County Miners will host the Rockland Boulders, and Florence will welcome the New Jersey Jackals. The remaining six teams will open the season on May 15.

Following the one-game opener on the road, the Otters will begin their regular season home schedule at Bosse Field with a nine-game homestand against Gateway, Schaumburg, and the Joliet Slammers.

The Frontier League will feature 14 teams in 2020 for the first time since 2012-15, following the departure of the defending 2019 champion River City Rascals to pursue other opportunities and the addition of the five new teams.

League divisional alignment will include Evansville, Florence, Gateway, Joliet, Schaumburg, Southern Illinois, and Windy City in the Midwestern Division, and Lake Erie, New Jersey, Quebec, Rockland, Sussex County, Trois-Rivieres, and Washington will be in the Can-Am Division.

There will be 12 games against five teams, six games against four additional teams and three games against three others. Teams will visit and host 11 of the 13 teams in 2020. The teams hosted will shuffle from year-to-year.

Within the Midwestern Division, the Otters will matchup against Florence, Gateway and Southern Illinois 12 times, playing six games at Bosse Field and six on the road. Evansville will play Joliet nine times, hosting six games and on the road for three, while also playing nine games against Windy City, hosting three games and on the road for six. Evansville will split six games at home and on the road against Schaumburg.

The Otters will matchup with the Lake Erie Crushers for 12 games in interdivision play, playing six games at Bosse Field and six at Lake Erie. Evansville will travel for three games each at Quebec and Trois-Rivieres, while hosting New Jersey and Washington for only three games. Evansville will split six games at home and on the road against Sussex County and Rockland.

Evansville is scheduled for eight weekend home series at Bosse Field in 2020, which will be the 105th anniversary of Bosse Field.

The Otters will host the defending champion of the former East Division, Lake Erie Crushers, on July 10-12 and Sept. 1-3. Evansville will also host the reigning champion of the former Can-Am League, New Jersey Jackals, on Aug. 14-16.

Other highlights from the Otters 2020 schedule include the opening of the club's first true road trip May 26-31 at Quebec and Trois-Rivieres in Canada.

The 2020 All-Star Break will be July 13-16. It has not yet been announced where the All-Star festivities will be hosted.

Evansville's final regular season homestand will be Sept. 1-3 against Lake Erie before the Otters travel to Southern Illinois Sept. 4-6 to conclude the regular season.

The playoff format is not finalized but planned to remain the same with two best-of-five series, featuring four teams.

Game times and promotional information will be released at a later date.

Debuting in 1993, the Frontier League is the longest-running modern independent league that features teams in eight states and in the province of Quebec, Canada, stretching from New York to Illinois and from Kentucky to Quebec.

More information and the complete schedule can be found at www.frontierleague.com.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

Group packages and season ticket information for the 2020 season will be released in the coming weeks.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call 812-435-8686.

