Boomers Advance to Divisional Round

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The 2021 Frontier League Champion Schaumburg Boomers advanced to the Divisional Round of the Frontier League Playoffs by scoring a 5-1 win over the Evansville Otters in the West Division Wild Card Game.

The contest resumed on Wednesday after being suspended following two innings on Tuesday night. The first four batters of the game all reached base for the Boomers in the bottom of the first on Tuesday following a 1-2-3 top of the frame from Shumpei Yoshikawa. Alec Craig dropped a single into right, Braxton Davidson walked, Chase Dawson deposited a bunt single and Mike Hart put the Boomers ahead 1-0 with a single through the right side. Clint Hardy lifted a sacrifice fly to make the score 2-0 before a bunt single from William Salas capped the three-run first. Davidson hammered an opposite field homer after a 1-2-3 second to make the score 5-0.

Thomas Nicoll started the resumption and worked three scoreless innings, retiring the first eight batters faced. Aaron Glickstein tossed the sixth and Tanner Shears the seventh. Evansville did not record a hit until the eighth inning, eventually scoring their lone run. Kristian Scott worked the eighth and Darrell Thompson twirled the ninth to preserve the win.

The Boomers advance to meet the Washington Wild Things in the best-of-three divisional series. Game one is at Wintrust Field on Friday night at 6:30 pm. Tickets are on sale now.

