Otters Can't Overcome Early Runs in Wild Card Loss

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - After the game was delayed due to stadium light issues Tuesday night, the Evansville Otters' season came to a close Wednesday afternoon with a 5-1 loss against the Schaumburg Boomers.

The Boomers immediately went as Brett Adcock, putting the first four men on base, concluding with an RBI single from Mike Hart. Clint Hardy answered with a sacrifice fly RBI to double the lead.

The inning concluded with an RBI single from Will Salas.

The 3-0 lead lasted until the second when Schaumburg added to it. Following a leadoff walk from Nick Oddo, Braxton Davidson hit a two-run home run that sent the lead to 5-0.

As soon as the second inning ended, the game was put into a 90+ minute delay due to a set of stadium lights not turning on. At 9:04 p.m. CT, the game was suspended to Wednesday, September 7 at 1:00 p.m. CT.

As the game continued in Wednesday. both sets of pitchers were incredible. The two sides combined for just one base runner (a Bryan Rosario walk) from the third through seventh innings.

In the eighth, the Otters broke the Boomers' no-hit bid with a leadoff ground-rule double for Elijah MacNamee. Three batters later, Justin Felix brought MacNamee home with an RBI single to right.

The game remained 5-1 to the end, Schaumburg hanging on to their strong start Tuesday night.

With the loss, the Otters' 2022 season came to a close. Evansville finished with a 52-43 record in the regular season, good for 3rd best in the Frontier League's West Division.

