Bonifacio Clutch as Hot Dogs Take Series

June 13, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release









Reading Hot Dogs (Fightin Phils) outfielder Jorge Bonifacio rounds the bases after his homer

(Reading Fightin Phils) Reading Hot Dogs (Fightin Phils) outfielder Jorge Bonifacio rounds the bases after his homer(Reading Fightin Phils)

The Reading Hot Dogs topped the Hartford Yard Goats 7 to 4 on Sunday night. Jorge Bonifacio hit the go-ahead three run homer right to his face on the jumbotron to complete the Hot Dogs come from behind win. Reading took five of six games for a fantastic first series win of the season.

Hartford was sharp out of the gate as Taylor Snyder sent a ball deep to the left field brick wall for a solo shot in the second. Then in the third Elehuris Montero recorded a single and was sent home by Snyder's fifth homerun of the homestand. Coco Montes followed up with a solo shot of his own to make it four to zero.

Reading then went on a seven run streak after being down four and held the Yard Goats to nothing for the rest of the contest.

The Hot Dogs were slow to start on the offense not scoring until the fourth inning. Bryson Stott led things off with a double and was plated by Matt Vierling's triple. Bonifacio kept the runs coming when he notched an RBI single scoring Vierling.

Madison Stokes sent his second ball over the fence during the series with a solo shot in the sixth.

The comeback win was in the works, when Luke Miller delivered a pinch hit walk to start the bottom of the seventh. Daniel Brito doubled as the next batter up. Vierling's single brought home Miller. But Bonifacio got the job done when he sent a three-run bomb out to center to make it 7 to 4.

Mark Appel got the start going four innings with six hits and four earned runs. Tyler Carr (2.0 IP) and Zach Warren (W, 1-1) (1.0 IP) followed out of the 'pen for clean innings of work. Jakob Hernandez (S, 3) struck out the heart of Hartford's order in the eighth and then came back in the ninth to complete the save.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from June 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.