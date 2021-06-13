Yard Goats Blast Three Home Runs in Loss

June 13, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Reading, PA - The Fightin Phils scored seven unanswered runs and came from behind to beat the Yard Goats 7-4 on Sunday night at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading, Pennsylvania. Hartford had a 4-0 lead by smashing three homers, including two by Yard Goats shortstop Taylor Snyder, over the first three innings. Snyder extended his hitting streak to ten games and cranked his 10th and 11th homers. He finished the series in Reading, going 13-21 at the plate, with six homers, 13 RBI and scored eight runs. Jorge Bonafacio belted a three-run homer in the seventh inning to give the Fightins their first lead of the game. Three Fightin relievers worked five scoreless innings, surrendering just one hit and two baserunners while retiring 15 of the final 17 batters.

The Yard Goats scored the first run of the game in the second inning on a long home run by Taylor Snyder which landed in the right field swimming pool off Reading starter Mark Appel. Hartford added three more runs in the third inning. Snyder connected on his second homer of the game, a two-run shot and Coco Montes followed with his first Double-A homer to make it 4-0 Hartford.

Reading got a pair of runs in the fourth inning on three straight hits, including an RBI triple by Matt Vierling and RBI single by Bonafacio to make it a 4-2 game. Hartford starter Karl Kauffmann left with a 4-2 lead after five innings.

The Fightins made it a one-run game as Madison Stokes led off the sixth inning with a solo home run. Trailing 4-3 with nine outs to go, Reading scored four times in the seventh inning. The rally began with a leadoff walk. Later in the inning, Vierling singled home Luke Miller to tie the game and Bonafacio ripped a three-run homer to put the Fightins ahead 7-4.

The Yard Goats are off on Monday and will continue a 12-game road trip on Tuesday in New Hampshire (6:35 PM) against the Fisher Cats (Blue Jays affiliate). The game will be broadcast on AM 1410 WPOP and FM 100.9 FM and newsradio1410.iheart.com. The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Donuts Park on June 22 to host the Richmond Flying Squirrels at 7:05PM. Tickets are available on the website, yardgoatsbaseball.com.

--

Reading 7, Hartford 4

WP- Zach Warren (1-1)

LP- Reagan Todd (1-1)

S- Jakob Hernandez (3)

T- 2:29

A-5,717

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from June 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.