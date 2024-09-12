Bones' Kids Club Is Back for the 2024-2025 Season

We are happy to announce that Bones' Kids Club is back in a big way for the 2024-2025 season! Bones' Kids Club now has two different packages that you get to choose from, Bones Kids Club Gold and Bones Kids Club Platinum!

See below for more info on the two different packages you will get to choose when joining Bones' Kids Club!

Registration closes October 8th

If interested, or if you have any questions, please reach out to Jordan at sales@niagaraicedogs.net

Bones Kids Club Platinum

Starting at $59.99 +hst

Comes with 1 ticket to 4 selected games, locker room tour, photo on the ice after Bones' Birthday and much more!

Bones Kids Club Gold

Starting at $39.99 +hst

Comes with 1 ticket to 2 selected games, a skate with your favourite IceDogs players, and much more!

