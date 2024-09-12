Five Spirit Players Headed to NHL Training Camps in 2024

September 12, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw, Mich. - As the Spirit prepare their Memorial Cup defense for the 2024-2025 season, a handful of their players will have the opportunity to sharpen their skills among hockey's elite. Zayne Parekh, Ethan Hay, Joey Willis, Nic Sima, and Andrew Oke will each pull on NHL sweaters in the coming weeks and show the top programs in the world how they have progressed in their development.

Zayne Parekh - D (9th Overall, Calgary Flames, 2024)

The reigning CHL Defenseman of the Year closes a busy summer with his first NHL training camp. After becoming the highest NHL-Drafted Spirit player in June, Parekh went on to attend Flames development camp, as well as Team Canada's World Junior summer showcase. Parekh, 18, returns to Calgary to begin training camp.

Parekh smashed expectations in his sophomore OHL season. His offensive marks (33G-63A-96P) were each the highest in a single-season by a Spirit defenseman in the team's 22-year existence. He currently sits third all-time among Spirit defensemen with 133 points (54G, 79A) in just 116 games.

"His upside is huge," Nick Smith of Central Scouting said at the 2024 NHL Draft. "He never gets rattled, is full of poise and confidence, and has the skills and the brain ... just a smart, smart player. He can score, he's got a good touch, he's got good vision, and he competes. A real high-end prospect."

Ethan Hay - F (211th Overall, Tampa Bay Lightning, 2023)

Veteran Ethan Hay returns to Tampa Bay for his second training camp in 2024. His third OHL season saw Hay arrive via trade after nine games with in-state rival Flint. Hay anchored Saginaw's bottom-six in 2023-2024, providing 24 points (12G, 12A) in 67 games and operating at a consistent 54.2% from the faceoff circle.

His play took another step once the Spirit arrived at the 2024 Memorial Cup. In the semi-final against the Moose Jaw Warriors, Hay led his linemates Sebastien Gervais and Lincoln Moore in a statement performance. Hay earned a career-best four-point night (2G, 2A) enroute to Saginaw's 7-1 victory.

The 2024-2025 season will be Hay's first full year in Saginaw and fourth in the OHL. The Lightning will hold their Prospect Camp at the Ford Ice Center Bellevue in Nashville, Tenn.

Joey Willis - F (111th Overall, Nashville Predators, 2023)

Joey Willis will return to Nashville Predators camp this month with a wealth of experience and a solid body of work from his second OHL season. The Elmhurst, Ill. native recorded a career-best 50 points (14G, 36A) in 2023-2024.

Willis took major strides in his playoff performances as well, with 11 points (4G, 7A) in Saginaw's run to the conference final to finish seventh in team scoring. He added two goals and two assists in Saginaw's five Memorial Cup games, finishing once again in the upper echelon of team scoring. Willis debuted as a 17-year-old rookie in the OHL, finishing with 44 points (15G, 29A) and being named to the 2023 OHL First All-Rookie Team. He became a 4th round selection by the Nashville Predators that summer. This season with Saginaw, Willis looks to play a major role in leading the Spirit offense.

Nic Sima - F (Free Agent Invite, Columbus Blue Jackets)

The Columbus Blue Jackets liked what they saw in Nic Sima when he arrived in Ohio for development camp earlier this summer. A 6'3", 195lb winger, Sima showcased his straight-line speed and tenacity for winning puck battles. His first full season in Saginaw saw Sima step into an elevated role, serving as the team's spark plug for 60 games during the regular season and 16 in the playoffs, combining for 23 points (11G, 12A).

Sima's play during the Memorial Cup found another level, and likely led to his camp invitations. He scored the tournament's opening goal against Moose Jaw on a deflection, then potted the game-tying goal against Drummondville in the 3rd period. The Spirit won both games, and Sima cemented himself as a player who thrives in big moments.

Andrew Oke - G (Free Agent Invite, Boston Bruins)

Saginaw's overage netminder headed into the 2024-2025 season rounds out the team's list of NHL camp invitees. Andrew Oke's road during his third OHL season had many twists and turns, but ultimately led to the Michigan native proving that his name should be in the conversation of top goaltenders in the league. Oke played the busiest season of his OHL career last year, to the tune of 41 games, 29 wins, and a 2.89 GAA, each the best of his career. He earned his first three career shutouts in 2023-2024, including one in the playoffs.

His postseason would come to an end with an injury in Game 2 against the Soo Greyhounds. To that point, Oke was a playoff leader with a 5-0 record, 1.83 GAA, and .938 SV%. After the difficult road of recovery and waiting, Oke stepped right back into form during the Memorial Cup. He picked up four wins, a 2.82 GAA and .884 SV% while he backstopped Saginaw to its first championship.

