Bulldogs Acquire Playing Rights of Caleb Malhotra

September 12, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. Brantford Bulldogs General Manager Matt Turek announced today the completion of a trade with the Kingston Frontenacs. The Brantford Bulldogs have acquired the OHL playing rights to 2024 8th overall selection Caleb Maholtra and a 2028 2nd round selection (KGN) in exchange for a 2026 2nd round selection (BFD), 2026 6th round selection (BFD) & three conditional selections, 3rd, 4th & 5th round selections in 2028 (all BFD).

Malhotra, a native of Toronto, ON, helped lead the Vaughn Kings to the 2022 U14 GTHL & 2024 U16 GTHL Championships while earning a 2024 OHL Cup Silver Medal.

In the 2023-24 season Malhotra rang up 32 goals & 35 assists for 67 points in 69 games. Taking his game to a different level in the GTHL post season Malhotra posted 6 goals and 6 assists for 12 points in 12 games while utilizing his advanced 200-foot game to earn the GTHL Championship.

Caleb brings a wide array of tools to the ice. Able to deploy equally effectively in a scoring or checking role, Malhotra's hockey intelligence stands atop his long list of talents. A sixth sense of timing on the ice makes Malhotra an elite playmaker, able to open up passing lanes and create offensive opportunities for his teammates and himself.

The son of 991 game NHL veteran, and current Abbotsford Canucks Head Coach Manny Malhotra, Caleb comes from an OHL family. His father was the 17th overall selection in 1996 to the Guelph Storm, going on to plat 123 games over 3 seasons, winning the OHL Championship & Scholastic Player of the Year in 1998 while being named a Memorial Cup All-Star in the same season.

"Given Caleb's high character and limitless playing potential, he has created great options for himself," said Bulldogs General Manager Matt Turek. "The Brantford Bulldogs and the OHL are another great option. In acquiring Caleb's rights, we want to give an elite player like Caleb another valuable option in his continued development."

