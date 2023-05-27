Bombs Away for Ducks in Game One Win

May 27, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 8-5 in seven innings on Saturday afternoon in the opener of a day/night doubleheader at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The Ducks opened the scoring in the second inning on a pair of solo home runs to right field by Alex Dickerson and Brian Goodwin off Blue Crabs starter McKenzie Mills. Long Island then batted around and plated four runs in the third, extending their lead to 6-0. Boog Powell singled and later scored on a wild pitch, and Sam Travis crushed a three-run homer to left field.

Southern Maryland closed the gap to 6-3 in the fourth on Michael Wielansky's RBI double and RBI singles by Braxton Lee and Jose Rosario off Ducks starter Stephen Woods Jr. However, a two-out, two-run triple to right by Adeiny Hechavarria in the fifth pushed Long Island's advantage back up to five.

The Blue Crabs trimmed their deficit to 8-5 in the sixth on a sac fly from Isaias Quiroz and a run-scoring groundout by Rosario. However, they were unable to pull even.

Woods Jr. (4-0) picked up the win, tossing five innings of three-run ball, allowing five hits while striking out five. Mills (0-1) suffered the loss, surrendering six runs on six hits and three walks over three innings with two strikeouts. Al Alburquerque collected his second save of the season with a 1-2-3 seventh inning.

Travis led the Flock offensively with two hits, three RBIs and a run. Hechavarria added two hits, two RBIs, a run and a walk, while Daniel Murphy and Joe DeCarlo also picked up two hits apiece.

The Ducks and Blue Crabs continue their twin bill on Saturday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Following the game, all fans in attendance will be treated to a Fireworks Spectacular, which will light the sky over the center field fence. It's also a Lucky Seat Saturday, presented by Long Island MacArthur Airport. During the game, the Ducks will be selecting a lucky fan in the ballpark, who will win two roundtrips on Breeze Airways to any of their six non-stop destinations from Long Island MacArthur Airport.

Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on Flo Baseball.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.