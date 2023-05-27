Revs Stifle Dirty Birds as Forney Wins 900th

(Charleston, WV): The York Revolution stifled the Charleston Dirty Birds, winning 4-2 in their series opener behind a combined two-hitter from the pitching staff on Friday evening at GoMart Ballpark. The victory marked the 900th career win for Revs manager Rick Forney. It is also the third straight win for the Revs and fourth in the last five.

Denson Hull allowed just two hits in five strong innings while three relievers combined to hold the Dirty Birds without a hit over the final four frames as the Revs improved to 13-12 overall and 8-2 in games decided by two runs or fewer.

The story early on was both starting pitchers as Hull and Derrick Adams traded scoreless frames into the fifth. Hull retired his first eight batters and 12 of his first 13 while Adams set down 10 in-a-row to start the game and 13 of his first 14 batters as the two lefties breezed through the first half of the contest.

Adams' first blemish occurred after a four-pitch walk to Jhon Nunez with one out in the fifth. Richard Urena cashed in, driving a two-out RBI double to deep right center for the game's first run and a 1-0 York lead.

Charleston responded in the bottom of the fifth as Justin O'Conner took a leadoff walk and Diego Goris singled to left. Hull absorbed a line drive comebacker, throwing to first base for the first out of the inning. Hull struck out the next two batters, but a passed ball and a wild pitch brought home two runs for a 2-1 Dirty Birds lead.

Trent Giambrone wasted no time in squaring things, squaring up Adams' second pitch of the sixth inning for a game-tying homer to left-center, knotting things at 2-2.

York went in front with two runs in the seventh. Urena sparked the rally with a one-out single to right and Jacob Rhinesmith followed with a base hit into shallow right. Urena took third on an error and a wild pitch brought home Urena with the go-ahead run. Alejandro Rivera later smacked a two-out RBI single up the middle for another run, making it a 4-2 game.

Nelvin Correa (2-0) handled two no-hit innings out of the bullpen in the sixth and seventh.

Andrew Gross twirled his third consecutive 1-2-3 outing with a perfect eighth.

Derek Holland picked up the fourth save of his pro career with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Notes: Each of the Revs' four victories in the last five games have come by two runs or fewer. They have scored the go-ahead runs in the sixth inning or later in seven of the last eight victories. The two-hitter marks the fewest hits allowed in a game by the Revs since a combined two-hitter on June 24, 2021 vs. Southern Maryland. The bullpen has allowed just one run in its last 11 innings. Holland has not allowed a hit in 2.1 inninags since joining the squad. Gross has been scoreless in seven of nine total outings. Correa has been scoreless in seven of his last eight. At two hours and 16 minutes, the Revs have now played six of their last seven games in 2:41 or quicker. York will go for a fourth straight win on Saturday at 6:35 p.m. as lefty Nick Raquet (3-1, 1.65) faces Charleston's Kit Scheetz (1-3, 4.50). Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:15 p.m. with Darrell Henry on the call.

