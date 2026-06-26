CFL Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Bombers Erase 17-Point Deficit with Oliveira Diving TD

Published on June 25, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
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Brady Oliveira stretches across the goal line for the TD as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers rally late in the fourth quarter.

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Canadian Football League Stories from June 25, 2026


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