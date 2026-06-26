Bombers Erase 17-Point Deficit with Oliveira Diving TD

Published on June 25, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video







Brady Oliveira stretches across the goal line for the TD as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers rally late in the fourth quarter.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 25, 2026

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