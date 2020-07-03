Bombers Drop Game 3 against the Hairy Men

Bryan / College Station, TX - The Brazos Valley Bombers fell to the Round Rock Hairy Men tonight with a final score of 10-3. It was the first taste of defeat for the Bombers in 2020 as they dropped to 2-1 on the early season.

The Hairy Men took the lead early in the second inning, before crossing the plate five times in the 4th to take a commanding 6-0 lead. The Bombers finally got on the board in the bottom of the 5th courtesy of an RBI single from Grayson Tatrow. The outfielder was also responsible for the Bombers' second run, walking in Sean Arnold before Sam Thompson picked up an RBI walk as well to make it 8-3. The Hairy Men added a couple of insurance runs in the 8th to secure the win.

The Bombers left 15 men on base to the Hairy Men's eight. Arnold notched two hits in his first game of the season. Thompson was hit by two pitches and was walked another while Tatrow picked up his third and fourth RBI's of the season.

Jaycob Deese started for the Bombers, going three innings deep with no earned runs and just three hits allowed. Mitch Holcomb of the Hairy Men earned the win while Nick Galese was handed the loss.

The Bombers will hit the road for the first time against the Victoria Generals tomorrow night, July 3rd, at 7:05 PM. Gates open at 6:00.

