Round Rock Hairy Men Announce Opening Series Promotions

July 3, 2020 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL) - Round Rock Hairy Men News Release





ROUND ROCK, Texas - Baseball is set to return to Central Texas on Tuesday, July 7 as the Round Rock Hairy Men kick off the home portion of their Texas Collegiate League schedule with Opening Day at Dell Diamond. First pitch against the Victoria Generals is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Gates are set to open at 6:00 p.m.

The first 500 fans through the gates at Dell Diamond on Tuesday, July 7 will receive a replica Houston Astros 2019 American League Championship ring, courtesy of Dell Technologies. On Thursday, July 9, the first 500 fans to see the Hairy Men take on the Generals will receive a Josh Reddick bobblehead.

A full rundown of the opening three-game homestand is below:

Tuesday, July 7 | 7:05 p.m. | Round Rock Hairy Men vs. Victoria Generals

Opening Day

Replica Houston Astros 2019 American League Championship ring giveaway, presented by Dell Technologies

Tickets: RRHairyMen.com

Live Stream: LiveTCL.com

Wednesday, July 8 | 7:05 p.m. | Round Rock Hairy Men vs. Victoria Generals

Tickets: RRHairyMen.com

Live Stream: LiveTCL.com

Thursday, July 9 | 7:05 p.m. | Round Rock Hairy Men vs. Victoria Generals

Josh Reddick Bobblehead giveaway

Tickets: RRHairyMen.com

Live Stream: LiveTCL.com

All single game tickets for TCL contests played at Dell Diamond are on sale now. Tickets begin at $15 and are available at RRHairyMen.com. Dell Diamond capacity will be limited to less than 25% capacity to ensure guests have the space they need to remain socially distant. The seating bowl has been reconfigured to maintain social distancing between guests. Every other row in the seating bowl has been removed from inventory and all groupings of seats are six feet, or more, away from the next grouping of seats. Physical barriers are in place to enforce the restrictions in the seating bowl.

Per Texas Governor Greg Abbott's Executive Order on July 2, face coverings are required for individuals age 10 and older in public areas. Guests will be required to wear masks at Dell Diamond while entering, exiting and moving around the ballpark. Guests may remove masks when eating, drinking or sitting in their ticketed seat.

A clear bag policy will also be enforced to reduce the need for security to inspect belongings of guests. More information can be found at RRExpress.com/Safety.

For more information about the Round Rock Hairy Men and the 2020 Texas Collegiate League season at Dell Diamond, visit RRHairyMen.com or call (512) 255-2255. Follow the Round Rock Hairy Men on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest news and information.

