Round Rock Hairy Men Begin Six-Game Homestand Tuesday Night

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The boys are back in town! The Round Rock Hairy Men (6-6) continue to battle for supremacy in the Texas Collegiate League, beginning a season-long six-game homestand at Dell Diamond on Tuesday, July 14 at 7:05 p.m.

First up, Round Rock welcomes the Acadiana Cane Cutters (4-7) to town for a three-game set from July 14-16. All three contests are scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m. with gates opening at 6:00 p.m. Next up, the Hairy Men have a rematch against the Amarillo Sod Dogs (7-5) from July 17-19. The first two games of the series begin at 7:05 p.m. with gates at 6:00 p.m. while Sunday's series finale is set for 6:05 p.m. with gates opening at 5:00 p.m.

The homestand is highlighted by a trio of food & beverage specials. On Tuesday night, the Hairy Men will be offering $2 Hot Dogs, presented by Mrs Baird's. Then, on Thursday, July 16, The Original Thirsty Thursday is back, complete with 24-oz. domestic drafts for just $5 for all fans 21 and up. The fun continues on Saturday, July 18 with the inaugural Seltzer Saturday, presented by Bud Light Seltzer. A variety of seltzers will be on sale for just $5 for all fans 21 and up, while supplies last.

A full rundown of the six-game homestand is below:

Tuesday, July 14 | 7:05 p.m. | Round Rock Hairy Men vs. Acadiana Cane Cutters

$2 Hot Dogs, presented by Mrs Baird's

Tickets: RRHairyMen.com

Live Stream: LiveTCL.com

Wednesday, July 15 | 7:05 p.m. | Round Rock Hairy Men vs. Acadiana Cane Cutters

Tickets: RRHairyMen.com

Live Stream: LiveTCL.com

Thursday, July 16 | 7:05 p.m. | Round Rock Hairy Men vs. Acadiana Cane Cutters

The Original Thirsty Thursday, featuring 24-oz. domestic drafts for $5

Tickets: RRHairyMen.com

Live Stream: LiveTCL.com

Friday, July 17 | 7:05 p.m. | Round Rock Hairy Men vs. Amarillo Sod Dogs

Tickets: RRHairyMen.com

Live Stream: LiveTCL.com

Saturday, July 18 | 7:05 p.m. | Round Rock Hairy Men vs. Amarillo Sod Dogs

Seltzer Saturday, presented by Bud Light Seltzer, featuring $5 seltzers

Tickets: RRHairyMen.com

Live Stream: LiveTCL.com

Sunday, July 19 | 6:05 p.m. | Round Rock Hairy Men vs. Amarillo Sod Dogs

Tickets: RRHairyMen.com

Live Stream: LiveTCL.com

All single game tickets for TCL contests played at Dell Diamond are on sale now. Tickets begin at $15 and are available at RRHairyMen.com. Dell Diamond capacity will be limited to less than 25% capacity to ensure guests have the space they need to remain socially distant. The seating bowl has been reconfigured to maintain social distancing between guests. Every other row in the seating bowl has been removed from inventory and all groupings of seats are six feet, or more, away from the next grouping of seats. Physical barriers are in place to enforce the restrictions in the seating bowl.

Per Texas Governor Greg Abbott's Executive Order on July 2, face coverings are required for individuals age 10 and older in public areas. Guests will be required to wear masks at Dell Diamond while entering, exiting and moving around the ballpark. Guests may remove masks when eating, drinking or sitting in their ticketed seat.

A clear bag policy will also be enforced to reduce the need for security to inspect belongings of guests. More information can be found at RRExpress.com/Safety.

For more information about the Round Rock Hairy Men and the 2020 Texas Collegiate League season at Dell Diamond, visit RRHairyMen.com or call (512) 255-2255. Follow the Round Rock Hairy Men on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest news and information.

