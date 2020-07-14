Cane Cutters Drop Game One to Round Rock

July 14, 2020 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL) - Acadiana Cane Cutters News Release





Round Rock, Texas -- The Acadiana Cane Cutters fell 4-3 to the Round Rock Hairy Men Tuesday night at Dell Diamond.

Acadiana's pitching held Round Rock scoreless through six innings. Starting pitcher Brandon Mitchell (Univ. of New Orleans) threw four frames of no-hit baseball, with only one walk and three strikeouts. Nik MIllsap (Northwestern State) took over in the fifth, throwing two scoreless innings and finished the night allowing five hits and two runs (both earned). Tyler Booth (LSU-Shreveport) came in to pitch the eighth and began the ninth, giving up two hits and a run before Matt Adams entered the game to pitch the rest of the ninth allowing a hit that scored the runner that Booth left on base.

The Cane Cutters got on board in the fourth inning when Billy Garrity (Southern Miss) brought in Zavier Moore (Southern University) who got on with a two-out double. Garrity then advanced to third on an Ethan Lege (Delgado CC) single and scored on a hit by Caleb Hill (Nicholls State). Hill then added Acadiana's third run on an error by the second baseman after leading off with a single and advancing to third on a hit by Tyler Thibodeaux (Northwestern State). Right fielder Will Veillon (BRCC), coming off hot from a two-run win against Brazos Valley, went 2-for-3 against the Hairy Men with a stolen base, but was stranded both times.

The Cane Cutters face off against the Hairy Men in game two Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. and close out the series on Thursday before returning to Fabacher to host the Brazos Valley Bombers this weekend. Friday, July 17 will be Front Line Hero's Night, presented by Danny Landry for District Attorney. All home games will begin at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ESPN 1420 AM. All Texas Collegiate League games this summer can be streamed on TCL-TV at https://tcl-tv.vewbie.com/. For more information on tickets, promotions, advertising and other opportunities with the Cane Cutters, check out the team's website at canecuttersbaseball.com , or call the Cane Cutters front office at (337) 451-6582.

