Come Watch the Round Rock Hairy Men at Dell Diamond

July 7, 2020 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL) - Round Rock Hairy Men News Release





Baseball is back! The Round Rock Hairy Men, our temporary expansion team in the Texas Collegiate League, make their Dell Diamond debut this week. The team name is a nod to the area's local urban legend.

Guest safety is of the upmost importance for events at the ballpark, including all Hairy Men games. Per Texas Governor Greg Abbott's Executive Order, face coverings are required for individuals age 10 and older in public areas. Guests will be required to wear masks at Dell Diamond while entering, exiting and moving around the ballpark. Guests may remove masks when eating, drinking or sitting in their ticketed seat. A clear bag policy will also be enforced to reduce the need for security to inspect belongings of guests.

We have created a socially distant seating map for Dell Diamond to allow for proper spacing between groups. Every other row in the seating bowl has been removed from inventory and all groupings of seats are six feet, or more, away from the next grouping of seats. Physical barriers are in place to enforce the restrictions in the seating bowl. The ballpark will operate at 25% capacity or less to ensure guests have the space they need to remain socially distant.

More information on our comprehensive safety measures can be found at RRExpress.com/Safety.

The Round Rock Hairy Men kick-off their 2020 home schedule with a three-game series against the Victoria Generals starting Tuesday, July 7 at 7:05 p.m. The opening homestand continues at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday, July 8 before the finale on Thursday, July 9 at 7:05 p.m., where the first 500 fans through the gate will take home a Josh Reddick bobblehead!

The home action for the week concludes on Saturday, July 11 with a single game against the San Antonio Flying Chanclas at 7:05 p.m. The 31-man squad is highlighted by a talented group of local student-athletes representing a variety of nearby high schools and universities.

We hope to see you back out at Dell Diamond to support the return of live baseball to Central Texas!

• Discuss this story on the Texas Collegiate League message board...





Texas Collegiate League Stories from July 7, 2020

Come Watch the Round Rock Hairy Men at Dell Diamond - Round Rock Hairy Men

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.