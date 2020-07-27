Don't Miss the Final Five Regular-Season Hairy Men Games

July 27, 2020 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL) - Round Rock Hairy Men News Release





It's the final countdown! The Round Rock Hairy Men, in the hunt for a Texas Collegiate League (TCL) playoff spot, host their final regular-season games at Dell Diamond July 28-31 and August 2. Don't miss the action and all the fun promotions planned for the last five games.

The Hairy Men currently sit in third place, two games behind the Brazos Valley Bombers who lead the TCL South Division and visit Dell Diamond July 28-30. After hosting the Bombers, Round Rock welcomes the San Antonio Flying Chanclas to town July 31 and August 2. The Flying Chanclas hold a half-game game lead over the Hairy Men in the division, with the top-two teams earning a playoff berth.

Tuesday, July 28

vs. Brazos Valley Bombers at 7:05 p.m. (gates at 6 p.m.)

$2 beers, sodas and hot dogs, presented by Mrs Baird's

Wednesday, July 29

vs. Brazos Valley Bombers at 7:05 p.m. (gates at 6 p.m.)

$2 beers, sodas and hot dogs, presented by Mrs Baird's

Pick your own giveaway item

Thursday, July 30

vs. Brazos Valley Bombers at 7:05 p.m. (gates at 6 p.m.)

$2 beers and sodas

Friday, July 31

vs. San Antonio Flying Chanclas at 7:05 p.m. (gates at 6 p.m.)

Postgame fireworks, presented by Bud Light

Sunday, August 2

vs. San Antonio Flying Chanclas at 6:05 p.m. (gates at 5 p.m.)

Postgame fireworks, presented by Bud Light

All concession items $5 or less, presented by Dell Technologies

Guest safety is of the utmost importance for events at the ballpark, including all Hairy Men games. Per Texas Governor Greg Abbott's Executive Order, face coverings are required for individuals age 10 and older in public areas. A clear bag policy will also be enforced to reduce the need for security to inspect belongings of guests.

The ballpark will operate at 25% capacity or less to ensure guests have the space they need to remain socially distant. More information on our comprehensive safety measures can be found at RRExpress.com/Safety.

The 34-man Hairy Men squad is highlighted by a talented group of local student-athletes representing a variety of nearby high schools and universities. We hope to see you back out at Dell Diamond to support the return of live baseball to Central Texas!

