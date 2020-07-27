Cane Cutters Stay Alive in Playoff Hunt with Win over HairyMen

Lafayette, La. - The Acadiana Cane Cutters took an 8-5 victory over the Round Rock HairyMen Sunday night at Fabacher Field to take the series. Marshall Skinner (Northwestern State) was named Powerade Player of the Game after going 3-for-4 with two home runs. Matt Adams (Southern Miss) earned the win on the mound after closing out the last two innings, allowing only one run (earned) on one hit, two walks with three strikeouts.

Nik Millsap (Northwestern State) had the start, throwing 4.2 frames with no runs, two hits, two walks and three strikeouts. Ma'Khail Hilliard (LSU) relieved him in the fifth, pitching 2.1 innings with four runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks and fanning three.

The Cutters never trailed, kicking off the day with Skinner's first solo bomb in the bottom of the third. Logan McLeod (LA Tech) singled and then advanced to third on a hit by Trace Henry (ULM) before coming home on a sacrifice hit by Champ Artigues (Southeastern).

Round Rock started a back-and-forth offensive battle by tying the game with two runs in the top of the sixth. Zavier Moore (Southern Univ.) scored run No. 3 on a fielder's choice putout after beginning the bottom half of the sixth with a walk. Cole McConnell (LA Tech), who went 3-for-5 with two RBI on the night, made it a 4-2 lead on a single by Skinner.

The HairyMen came back in the top of the seventh with two more runs to re-tie the game. Moore was hit by a pitch to start the bottom of the seventh and advanced to second on a single by McConnell. A walk to Peyton Lejeune (LSUE) loaded the bases and Moore came in to put Acadiana back on top on a sacrifice fly by Jacob Burke (Southeastern).

Round Rock tied it one last time with a run in the top of the eighth. Skinner started the bottom of the inning with a no-doubter over left field. Henry singled with one out and then advanced to third on a single by Artigues. McConnell then doubled down the first base line to clear the bases. Adams got two strikeouts and Lejeune grabbed an unassisted putout at first to end the game.

The Cane Cutters will be back to host the Texarkana Twins next weekend. Friday, July 31 will be Krewe of Carnival de Rio Mardi Gras Night with the Cane Cutters. All home games will begin at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast live on ESPN 1420 AM. All Texas Collegiate League games this summer can be streamed on TCL-TV at https://tcl-tv.vewbie.com/.

