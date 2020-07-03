Generals Rally in Ninth, Take Series From Cane Cutters

The Victoria Generals rallied in the ninth inning to defeat the Acadiana Cane Cutters 7-6. With the win, the Generals come away from Lafayette winning two of three from a South Division opponent, putting them tied for first place in the early days of the TCL season.

Jack Payne got the start tonight for the Generals, and the young righty was terrific on the mound. Payne went four innings, allowing three hits, zero runs while striking out four.

The offense came alive in the fourth and fifth innings. Steven Bonuz drove in two runs in the fourth inning. In the fifth, a couple of Cane Cutters miscues and a Jonathan Tapia single put the Generals in front 5-0.

The Cane Cutters would answer in the bottom of the 5th and 6th innings, tying the game up at 5.

The Cane Cutters would score the go-ahead run in the bottom of the 8th inning on a fielder's choice.

The Generals put their rally caps on in the top of the 9th.Tapia led things off with a double down the left-field line before Payton Robertson laid down a perfect bunt that was thrown up the line and the Generals tied the game.

With two outs in the ninth, Robertson dashed home on a passed ball to give the Generals the lead they wouldn't surrender!

Zack Smith gets credit for the win tonight for the Generals. Smith went two innings, allowing zero hits, one run, walking one and striking out one. Smith closed the door on the Cane Cutters in the bottom of the ninth with a perfect 1-2-3 inning.

The Generals will be back in action tomorrow night (July 3rd) when they have their home opener against the Brazos Valley Bombers. The game will be FREE ADMISSION courtesy of TISD. The Generals will be in a battle for first place in the South Division this weekend. As always, if you are unable to make the game, the Generals will be streaming on www.livetcl.com. We hope you will come out and attend the first game at Riverside Stadium for the 2020 TCL season!

