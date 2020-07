Cane Cutters Drop Series Finale to Victoria

Lafayette, La. - The Acadiana Cane Cutters fell 7-6 to the Victoria Generals Thursday night in the series finale at Fabacher Field.

After three scoreless innings, the Cane Cutters fell into a five-run deficit when the Generals plated three in the third and two in the fourth. Acadiana finally got on the board in the bottom of the fifth thanks to a bases-clearing double by right fielder Billy Garrity (Southern Miss) in a nine-pitch at-bat.

The Cutters tied it up with two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Catcher Marshall Skinner (Northwestern State) started off the inning with a double off the wall and advanced to third on back-to-back walks to shortstop Logan McLeod (LA Tech) and center fielder Caleb Hill (Nicholls State). Skinner scored on an RBI single by third baseman Peyton Lejeune (LSUE) and McLeod came in on a wild pitch.

Hill walked to kick off the eighth and then scored on a fielder's choice hit by Garrity to take the lead. But the comeback fell short when Victoria plated two runs in the top of the ninth. The Cane Cutters were unable to mount a rally in the bottom half of the inning.

On the mound, starting pitcher Nik Millsap (Northwestern State) held the Generals scoreless through three, throwing 3.1 frames, allowing two runs on two hits, walking two and striking out two. Tyler Booth (LSUS) took over for an inning allowing three runs on three hits and walking two while striking out two.

Hayden Johns (New Mexico State) came out of the bullpen in the fifth, throwing 1.2 innings with one hit, two walks, two strikeouts and no runs. Hunter Meche (LSUA) threw for two innings, allowing two hits but no runs and striking out three. Matthew Adams (Southern Miss) closed it out in the ninth, giving up two runs on one hit and striking out two.

The Cane Cutters now hit the road to face the San Antonio Flying Chanclas at Wolff Stadium for a three-game series this weekend.

