Bolts Can't Overcome Slow Start in Loss

CRESTWOOD, IL - The ThunderBolts fell behind 5-0 in the first two innings and the comeback effort fell short in a 7-5 loss to the Schaumburg Boomers at Ozinga Field Friday night.

The Boomers (48-33) wasted no time in getting their offense rolling as Alec Craig led off the game with a single and a stolen base. He scored on a Travis Holt base hit. They ended up sending eight men to the plate in the inning on got two more runs on an RBI base hit for Kokko Figueiredo and a sacrifice fly from Blake Berry.

They added two more runs the following inning, getting a Gaige Howard single and Chase Dawson sacrifice fly.

The score held at 5-1 until the ThunderBolts (34-47) began their run in the bottom of the fifth. Troy Viola drew a walk and later scored on a Peyton Isaacson single.

Schaumburg got that run back on a Berry sacrifice fly in the seventh but the ThunderBolts bounced right back with four runs in the bottom of the inning. The big hit came from Jake Boone, one of his three in the game. Boone doubled in two runs to make it 6-3. Will Riley brought home another run on a groundout and pinch hitter Dan Robinson made it a one-run game with an RBI base hit.

That was as close as the Bolts would come as Schaumburg added an insurance run in the eighth, putting the game away.

Hunter Hoopes (4-1) allowed one run on three hits and picked up the win. Carsie Walker (0-1) lasted only two innings in his ThunderBolts debut and took the loss. Dylan Stutsman pitched a scoreless ninth for his seventh save.

The series continues with Elvis Night at Ozinga Field on Saturday. John "Elvis" Lyons performs on the field from 4:15-5:30, followed by the Frontier League Hall of Fame induction of Wes Long. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05. Garrett Christman (7-3, 2.71) gets the start for the Bolts against Schaumburg's Antonio Frias (2-1, 5.12). The broadcast can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.

