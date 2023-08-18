Washington Dominates in Series Opener Versus Otters

WASHINGTON, Pa. - Starter Kobe Foster punched out six and picked up a seventh quality start while the offense put together a 10-run, 10-hit night en route to a series-opening victory over the Evansville Otters.

After Andrew Czech's sacrifice fly to bring Anthony Brocato around to score, Robert Chayka took the first pitch he saw out over the left-field wall for a two-run homer to give the Wild Things a 3-0 lead after an inning of play. The Evansville Otters replied with a solo home run from Dakota Phillips in the top of the second to make it 3-1 Washington.

In the bottom of the third Washington tacked on two more runs by way of Zach Smith walking Andrew Czech with the bases loaded and Robert Chayka hitting into a 6-4-3 double play that brought Wes Darvill home to make it 5-1 Wild Things.

In the bottom of the fifth the Wild Things added two more runs courtesy of an RBI double by Chayka and an RBI single from JC Santini making it a 7-1 ball game. Following a fourth scoreless inning from Kobe Foster and his seventh quality of the season, Wagner Lagrange hit a three-run homer to put the nail in the coffin making it 10-1 in favor of the Wild Things.

Evansville put a crooked number up on relief pitcher Arrison Perez scoring three in the top of the eighth making the score 10-4 Wild Things holding on to the lead.

Perez came back onto the mound for the top of the ninth to seal the deal for the Wild Things catching Kona Quiggle looking for the final out of the evening. Washington looks to pick up a third-consecutive series victory tomorrow night at 7:05. It's Baseball Fights Cancer Night with a drawstring backpack giveaway to the first 1,000 fans through the gate presented by St. Clair Health.

