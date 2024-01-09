Bobcats, WPSK Announce Landmark Radio Partnership

WYTHEVILLE, VA - Today, the Blue Ridge Bobcats took a massive step forward in development and outreach, announcing in conjunction with the area's leading country music station WPSK a groundbreaking radio partnership for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

Media and Communications Specialist and play-by-play voice of the Bobcats Brett Wiseman made the announcement this morning during an appearance on the "Curtis in the Morning" show with Curtis Crowder. The interview can be heard in its entirety here: https://youtu.be/MPfRtdmJ0EI

WPSK will be the official home away from home for Blue Ridge Bobcats hockey, carrying 14 of the Bobcats remaining road contests this season beginning Friday, January 26th against the Motor City Rockers. Each broadcast will contain a 15 minute pregame and postgame show.

"Partnering with a great Radio Station like WSPK and its reaching radius is what we have been looking for to expand our brand in SW Virginia", said Bobcats Executive Vice President of Operations Jimmy Milliken. "Now not only will the only Professional sports team in the SW Virginia be watched at the APEX CENTER but now can be heard for all away games on your radio dial!"

"The Bobcats have quickly established themselves as an exciting sports and entertainment option in SW Virginia", said Paul Johnson, Vice President and General Manager of New River Radio Group. "WPSK's broadcasts will allow the growing fan base to follow the team on the road. We're excited about the partnership and are proud to be the radio home of the team."

The most exciting live event this winter in SW Virginia is hockey at the home of the Blue Ridge Bobcats," said New River Radio Group Account Executive Scot Cantrell. "Now courtesy of WPSK, we the fans of the Bobcats can follow our team wherever they go all season long! The Bobcats and WPSK, a partnership that I am beyond excited to be a part of!"

