Rockers Welcoming New Employees

Fraser, MI - Recently we have added to our ever-growing staff. Two key positions have been filled by former interns of the Motor City Rockers, Taylor L Smith, and Brooke Nadolny.

Brooke will be heading our Merchandise Department. You have probably met or seen her before as during games she is in our merch store selling you all of our Rockers goodies.

In the position of merchandise manager, Brooke will oversee the merchandise store on game days and other duties include keeping inventory, managing online orders, and creating revenue for the Rockers. She has had several experiences that have helped prepare her for the position she is in now. Some of those experiences are growing up in leadership positions in athletics and previous workplace experiences.

Taylor has been involved with social media as an intern. Helping promote events that the Rockers will be associated with. Now Taylor is running our game day operations and community outreach. She is still involved with helping market the Rockers to a broader audience.

Taylor is responsible for marketing, building community relations, and game day operations. As a Clawson, Michigan native Taylor grew up watching various sports, but hockey always stood out. Taylor is a graduate of Wayne State University with a bachelor's degree in Marketing Management. Her goal for the Motor City Rockers is to increase team awareness and build community relations. Although Taylor doesn't play hockey or even know how to skate, she strives to convey that hockey is a sport that can be enjoyable for all.

