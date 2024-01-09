FPHL Approves Rule Changes, Effective Immediately

January 9, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







Binghamton, NY - The Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) announced this past week that the FPHL Executive Board has discussed the implementation of some rule changes. The intent of these rule changes are to hold more accountability to the teams and their coaches for the direct actions of their players attempting to injure their opponents for any reason at any time of the game. The Board of Governor's were sent a draft of the changes and the after discussion the Commissioner has Approved them.

The league is committed to the safety of its Players & On Ice Officials and it is our hope that these changes will provide the necessary motivation for teams to educate and deter some of the dangerous actions that our game has seen in recent weeks.

For the full list of new rule changes, click the link below:

New rules for 2023-2024 FPHL playing season, effective January 4, 2024

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.