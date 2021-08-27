Bob Ross Night 4.0, Vaccine Drive, Fireworks Part of 'Tugas Season-Ending Homestand

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas open their final homestand of the 2021 regular season on Tuesday, August 31, against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, the Single-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. Among the highlights are a Bob Ross Night 4.0 extravaganza on Saturday, a Vaccination Drive on Wednesday, and the final Postgame Fireworks show of the campaign on Friday.

The Tortugas open up the set on Tuesday, August 31, with a Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by Radiology Associates Imaging. Daytona players and coaches will don special pink-tinted uniforms to mark the occasion, as the organization raises money and awareness in the fight against breast cancer. Silver Sluggers Night - the best club in baseball for fans 60-and-over - presented by Conviva Cares Solutions will also be a part of the festivities. As a part of Silver Sluggers Night, fans can enjoy Michelob Ultra drafts for $2.50. The first pitch of that night and all weekday games are set for 7:05 p.m. Gates will open at 6 p.m.

The Tortugas, in conjunction with the Volusia County Health Department, will do their part in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by holding a Vaccination Drive from 6-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 1. In the same token, charity remains a focal point for the organization with a Wishful Wednesday presented by VyStar Credit Union. The Tortugas partner with a local non-profit organization - this week it will be the Beacon Center - to swell up donations and awareness for a worthy cause. Starting at just $14, patrons will be able to enjoy all-you-can-eat hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza, and popcorn thanks to a Belly Buster Wednesday presented by Marco's Pizza. Courtesy of Landshark, souvenir cup holders will also be able to enjoy refills at concession stands for just $3.

The biggest party in Central Florida returns for one last hurrah in 2021 at the oldest ballpark in Minor League Baseball on September 2 courtesy of a Bud Light Thirsty Thursday. All those in attendance can beat the heat with fountain drinks and draft beers starting at as low as $1.

We recognize the selflessness of those who have aided others during the pandemic as a part of our second First Responders and Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Night on Friday, September 3. It will be another Friday Night Happy Hour presented by Kona Brewing Company. Fans will be able to enjoy free tastings of a selection of Kona Brewing draft beers from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Additionally, patrons will be able to enjoy Kona Brewing Company draft beers at a reduced price at all our beer stands throughout the evening. "The Best Dressed Team in Baseball" series continues all weekend as Tortugas players and coaches will don special No. 9 uniforms in honor of the ballpark's namesake, Jackie Robinson. The franchise will also be honoring the winners of the Barrier Breakers Creativity Contest during that evening's game. Fans are advised to stick around until after the final out, as the Tortugas host their final Postgame Fireworks show of the campaign.

The best promotion in baseball returns to Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Saturday, September 4, with Bob Ross Night 4.0. Fans are advised to get to the ballpark early, as the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a limited edition Paint-Your-Own Bob Ross Bobblehead presented by Radiology Associates Imaging. A painting station for fans to get a head start on personalizing their bobbleheads will be set up at the Turtle's Nest along the first-base line. Fans will also be able to enjoy special food items at the concession stands featuring a "Paint Palette Box" with funnel fries, marshmallows, M & M's, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch drizzled with chocolate syrup. It will also be a Copa de la Diversión celebration with special uniforms for players and coaches as a part of the weekend-long "Best Dressed Team in Baseball" series.

The Tortugas close out the home schedule with a 5:35 p.m. first pitch on Sunday, September 5, and the annual Scout Night at The Jack. Boys and Girl Scouts and their families will be able to enjoy discounted tickets to that evening's contest. It will also be another Bark in the Park Night with fans being able to purchase a "pooch pass" for $2 at the box office so their furry four-legged friend can enjoy one last nine-inning vacation on the year, as well. We celebrate our beloved mascot Shelldon's birthday on a Tiny 'Tugas Night in Daytona Beach with special games and activities for all members of the best kids club in Volusia County. Daytona will be dressed in their Sunday best with special tuxedo-themed uniforms as part of the "Best Dressed Team in Baseball" series.

All specialty uniforms worn Tuesday and Friday through Sunday will be auctioned off on the Tortugas website following the conclusion of the homestand.

Single-game tickets, group packages, and more are currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

