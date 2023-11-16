BlueClaws Set for Blue Weekend in the Claws Cove

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - BlueFriday Weekend is coming and of course means great savings in the Claws Cove for fans from Friday, November 24th through Sunday, November 26th!

The BlueClaws will have the following offers available in-store only:

*Friday, November 24th *(each offer is available during the hours listed)

9 am to 7 pm: BOGO Thirsty Thursday & Summer Saturday Club memberships. These plans include 10 undated tickets (BOGO purchasers receive 20 undated tickets) for Thursday or Saturday games this season that can be used in any denomination plus early entrance (enter 30 minutes earlier than the general public, for example 5:30 pm instead of 6:00 pm for a 7:05 pm game).

9 am to 11 am: $15 drinkware, $20 hats (select styles)

11 am to 1 pm: $20 t-shirts (select styles), $5 can coozies (select styles)

1 pm - 3 pm: $15 OC hats

3 pm - 5 pm: $50 sweatpants

5 pm - 7 pm: 25% kids apparel (select styles)

All other items in the store will also be 20% off (excluding hourly sale items)

*Saturday, November 25th *(10 am to 3 pm)

- 15% off miscellaneous items including: select t-shirts, fan chains, and outerwear

*Sunday, November 26th *(10 am to 3 pm)

- 20% off cold weather apparel and select hats

